The 25 People You See at Every BBQ

The Backseat Griller

“Hey, don’t you think that one is ready to flip?”

Considerate Vegan

Lets you know in advance they want soy pups and black bean burgers -- or even better, brings them.

Inconsiderate Vegan

Doesn’t let you know they have dietary considerations until it’s too late, but hey -- what a great time to lecture you on the indignities of commercial meat!

The One Who Wears the Pants

The minute the sun hit denim you immediately regretted this decision. Your thighs are starting to sweat (or cry, maybe?) because they are trapped inside a dark, unyielding cage of fabric.

The Sunshine Snoozer

There’s nothing more comforting than the feeling of sunshine on your face and three hotdogs in your stomach. So, by all means, curl up in the hammock or shut your eyes in that lawn chair. We’ll gently wake you before you get sunburn, promise.