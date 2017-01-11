Purple Heart Homes is Helping Vets Get Their Lives Back One Brick at a Time

That’s part of the reason why John Gallina and Dale Beatty founded Purple Heart Homes, helping veterans with medical issues from amputations to PTSD get one of the most important pieces to their puzzling new life stateside sorted out: a home base. Both veterans of the Army who volunteered for the North Carolina National Guard in 1996, Gallina and Beatty have seen firsthand the uphill path faced by vets as they come home from combat. So they decided to organize communities around building homes for these vets, allowing them to thank those vets for their service in a hands-on way and showing the former soldiers that their service is something to be proud of. The project can come with its own set of headaches -- dealing with contractors, even pro-bono ones, can grate on even the most well-meaning nerves, according to the pair. But neither Gallina nor Beatty has any regrets about dedicating themselves to their fellow veterans. We spoke to the founders about this important project.