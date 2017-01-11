Real-Life Holiday Miracles That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

A couple of years ago, she got into extreme couponing (yes, just like the TLC show you watch while saying, “They’re crazy!” but secretly wish you had the skills) and decided to make some use of her newfound passion. For over two months in 2015, Juarez shopped for presents using every coupon she had, and come December 15, she made a special delivery to the Fox 12 Toy Drive in Beaverton, Oregon.

She told Oregon Live, “I want to be able to put that smile on other people's faces, like they put on mine when I received the help.” And that she did. Though Juarez didn’t know exactly how much she spent, she donated 500 gifts -- some of which she got for three cents. And the value of her entire haul? Well, over $2,000 without the coupons, but if you want to get corny... priceless.