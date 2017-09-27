18 Rules Every College Roommate Should Follow

When campus housing sends out new roommate assignments, you’re filled with hope. “Maybe we’ll be bros for life,” you think. But after those first few weeks, your optimism dissipates. With each passing day and every annoying girl he has stay over, thoughts like, “If he eats my ramen one more time, I’m gonna let him have it,” start creeping in. He’s not following the college roommate code -- and maybe he’s not even aware there is one. To help ease the tension in your close quarters, we compiled a list of the roomie rules that should NEVER be broken. Read it; tweet it; print it out and tape it to the ceiling above his bed. Enough is enough, man.
Don’t leave passive-aggressive notes
As cliché as it is, communication really is key. If you take out the garbage every single day, just ask your roommate if they could pitch in more. Leaving a note that says, “Took out the trash this morning! Hope you like how the room feels! See ya in Chem! :)” is straight up savage.
Don’t eat all of your roommate’s food
If you didn’t buy it, don’t eat it. Seems simple enough, right? You’d think…. between the 22 credits your roommate is taking and all those extracurriculars, there’s no time for a job to support your snacking or to grocery shop a second time when you eat all their food. Go get your own cereal.
It’s not cool to blast music while they’re studying and/or sleeping
In a small dorm room, there’s nowhere to escape. It’s not like your house house where there’s a basement, a den, or a living room where you can get some space. If your roomie is studying -- or worse, sleeping -- don’t turn up Chance the Rapper. (Because Chance is the best and they’ll probably wake from their slumber or break their concentration to sing along to every word.)
Don’t borrow their stuff without asking
Well, look at that. Your roommate is off to their 2:30pm class, it’s pouring, and their umbrella is nowhere to be found. Could it be… because you took it without asking? Just like you swiped a guitar pick off their desk last week, lost it, and later learned it was their lucky pick? Maybe they should borrow your wallet or your glasses or your computer and see how you feel about that.
Do NOT turn your dorm room into a practice space for your band
There are facilities for that. Like, entire music buildings on campus that are sound-proofed for this very purpose. There’s barely space for your roommate’s humidifier, let alone a drum kit.
It is not chill to never refill the water pitcher
You just messed around and got a triple double at your weekly intramural hoops game. You get home ready to rehydrate and revel in your greatness when you open the fridge… and the Brita pitcher is empty. Today is no longer a good day. Fill up the water pitcher or YOU CAN FIND ANOTHER ROOMMATE. (JK, but just don’t use it if you’re gonna abuse it.)
Don’t always have friends over, either
You might love your pals, but that doesn’t mean your roommate likes to listen to Joe’s endless fantasy football strategy discussions or Sasha’s super sarcastic sense of humor. Switch it up to give your roomie some much-needed peace and quiet and hang out in your friends’ rooms every now and then.
Can you not… leave your stuff all over the room
If you haven’t gotten the memo by now, this is a SHARED SPACE. And it’s the size of a shoebox. When you leave your books and fast food wrappers and dirty clothes all over the place, it feels even smaller. Take a note from the slob handbook and just stuff it all in your closet, that way you’ll have some decent floor space to work with -- until you open the door and everything spills out like an avalanche, at least.
...Or keep unsavory-smelling leftovers laying out
There’s a reason kitchens aren’t built into dorm rooms. There’s no need to heat up meatloaf in the microwave and then throw it out in the trash can that’s meant for paper and cotton swabs. If it smells like feet in here…it’s not feet, it’s stinky meat.
It’s not cool to dominate the TV
Nothing’s wrong with unwinding in front of some Netflix, but don’t forget you agreed to share the TV. And if you’re not gonna wait for your roommate to watch the new season of House of Cards, at least give them time to catch up when they’re not in class or studying their butt off at the library.
Don’t constantly fall asleep with the TV on, either
If someone’s favorite show isn’t The Nanny, do you have any idea how annoying that theme song is? Hint: VERY.
Dude, do not bring home a pet without asking
Sure, they can be cute to look at, but pets are a huge responsibility (and burden if your roommate didn’t want one in the first place). Soon there’s cat fur all over the place, your roommate’s sneezing every five minutes, and @ShelbytheSiamese -- who’s still not Instagram-famous like you had hoped -- has marked her territory in every corner of the room.
Don’t leave the trash can full after you dump all your garbage in it
You’ve both got to do your part to keep the room neat and not smelling like a landfill. If you decide to throw out every half-eaten, moldy piece of yuck/blech/ew from the fridge, don’t leave that mess for your roommate to smell and/or dispose of later.
It’s not cool to never, ever leave your room
It’s awesome that you feel safe and comfortable in your first away-from-home living situation (we’ve been there; the unfamiliar can definitely be a little scary), but no need to turn your dorm room into a full-fledged bunker. Get out there and smell the fresh air so your roomie can get some privacy occasionally.
Don’t be rude to the RA
A cardinal dorm sin. You know she’ll take it out on the whole room and you’ll both get written up for your music being too loud, coming home after quiet hours, and basically anything she can get you in trouble for -- all because you didn’t have manners.
Don’t get in loud, constant phone-call fights with your long-distance boyfriend/mom/best friend
Your roommate feels awful that you and your SO from high school are going through tough times, but they don’t really need to hear it firsthand. Just ask for some space and they’ll gladly oblige -- and probably even give you a shoulder to cry on after. (WAIT, he did what?! OK, let’s go put this dude in his place.)
Don’t banish your roomie in favor of your SO without warning
We’re all extremely thrilled that things are going well between you and the guy you met on the south quad, but it seriously takes two seconds to text your roommate before getting hot and heavy -- and it’s way more sanitary than hanging a dirty sock on the door knob. Just a quick, “Need the room for an hour!” and then smooch away. Just remember: candles definitely aren’t permitted in the dorms.
And don’t be cheap about shared items
Listen, you need paper towels (unless you’d prefer your roommate use your sweater to wipe down the refrigerator). Don’t be a penny pincher about it.
