Screw Your New Year’s Resolutions, Here Are 7 Fun Things to Keep Doing in 2016

4. Spend money on yourself

Because you deserve to spoil yourself sometimes. Not on, like, a house. Who saw The Big Short? Good, so you know not to buy a house you can’t afford. No, we're talking money on a fancy dinner, a night at an awesome hotel with a nice Jacuzzi, a leather jacket that you’ll wear forever. It’s called taking care of your mental health. Good taste comes at a price, and you deserve to look as good as you feel.



5. Nap, it doesn't mean you're lazy

It’s not procrastinating, it’s recharging. "Disco nap" isn't just a fun term, it's a necessity when you hit the town hard. Some of our greatest geniuses have thought of their best ideas while drifting off to sleep. “ZzzzzzE=mc2” -Einstein. You can look it up. Also, say you’re bored and have no plans until nighttime. Take a nap! Two hours later you wake up refreshed and it’s time to go out. It’s like restful time travel.