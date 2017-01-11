Summer Outdoor Games, Ranked

7. Cornhole

Cornhole is the more democratic version of horseshoes in that it rewards a “good enough” throw. It’s one of the most laid back games in the universe, but beware anyone who knows what a "jumanji" is, as they will destroy you.

6. Ladder golf

If you ever screwed up a yo-yo trick really badly and got your hands tangled in string, you missed your chance to invent ladder golf. Legend has it that the game originated from cowboys throwing live snakes at barbed wires, which actually doesn’t sound fun for anyone, snake or human.