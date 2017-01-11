The 10 Most Deadly American Cities for Drivers

Heavy traffic, bad weather, and poorly designed highways. People speeding, texting, staring at their GPS, and straight-up not paying attention. When you think about it, your daily commute is probably the most dangerous thing you do every day. But how dangerous is it, exactly?

To find out, I dug through a mountain of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Accident Reporting System to find the most deadly cities for drivers in the United States.

A quick note on the data: these 10 metropolitan areas are ranked by the number of fatal car accidents that occurred in 2013 -- not by the total number of deaths. We're looking at the potential danger to you, not total body counts. Since many areas have much larger suburban populations than their core cities (here's looking at you, Dallas and Phoenix), we've included the nearby cities and suburbs most commonly found in the statistical data.* The results were... well, don't drive to the suburbs of LA, okay?