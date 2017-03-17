The Coolest Jobs of College Hoops Players Who Didn’t Go Pro

Professional wrestlers Paul Wight (Wichita State and Southern Illinois), and Glenn Jacobs (Quincy and Northeast Missouri)

Wrestling loves it some behemoths, and two of the WWE’s tallest stars both made their bones on the b-ball court before body slamming replaced dribbling.

Jacobs tried a number of wrestling personae before striking gold as the masked mammoth Kane, but at Quincy he was still a baby-faced b-baller. The 6’10” center moved on to Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State U) on a basketball scholarship for the ’88-89 season, where he shot .62 percent from the field and averaged 6.8 rebounds per game, but surprisingly only blocked one shot. He soon switched to football, which more suited his professional career aspirations.