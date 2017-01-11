The Crazy Cost of Owning A Kentucky Derby-Worthy Thoroughbred

Congratulations! It’s your 25th birthday and your trust fund has finally kicked in.

No? You haven’t got one? Well, no matter. I’m sure you just sold your startup for a high eight figure check.

Nope? You’re starting to make this a little difficult. Maybe you just found a mint Honus Wagner T206 baseball card in your attic?

It doesn’t matter how you came into your disposable income, you’re rich now (just play along) and you’ll want your own horsie. But it will cost you a pretty penny. From track fees to trainer fees to oats to the salary of the jockey and bills for the vet to stables and re-shoeing to all the oats you could possibly imagine, even those of you with wallets and stomachs of iron will be shocked at just how much money goes into owning a winner of the Kentucky Derby.