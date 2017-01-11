The Definitive Guide to Celebrating the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most important party days of the year. But not everyone can make it to Louisville, KY to join the crowds at Churchill Downs. With that in mind, we've compiled the ultimate guide to celebrating The Run for the Roses, so you can fête in style no matter where in the country you happen to be when the gates go up. From bourbon balls and Mint Julep twists from great bartenders across the U.S., to how much bread it would take for you and your buddies to own your own thoroughbred, we've got the winning stakes for you here!
How to make a classic julep... and six new variations
Not everyone can imbibe in the traditional mint julep while getting dirt from the Churchill Downs track thrown up in their faces. The next best thing is to throw your own get together and watch the horses run from the comfort of your living room (dirt not included). But whether you plan to offer the classic take on the official drink of the races (recipe above), or choose to add a little spice to your soiree, we've got you covered. We tasked bartenders from across the country to put their unique twist on the julep. So if you're ready to party and ready to get crazy with your mint, click here or enjoy the glasses of beauty below.
A good mint julep deserves some down-home Kentucky Derby inspired cooking to go along with them. Check out these recipes from expat Kentucky native chefs and enjoy some Derby Day staples -- Bourbon Balls included, of course.
Impress your friends with these fun Derby facts! It will help you seem smarter than you really are.