The 8 Best Art Exhibitions Right Now

Showing now through December 18, 2016

PACE Gallery

San Francisco, CA

This 20,000-square-foot exhibition was recently extended, because more than 20 digital art installations is a lot to contend with -- and these are interactive. Seriously, you try tearing yourself away from rooms like “Black Waves in Infinity,” “Crystal Universe,” “Flowers and People,” and “Light Sculpture of Flames.” Each is exactly as described, and straight from the minds of Japanese collective, teamLab. Viewers are encouraged to interact with, and thereby alter, the displays because, “This element of responsiveness to movement and touch is implicit to an individual’s autonomy as well as the balance that is sustained between man and nature.” In other words: it’s super cool.

Must see: Watch one year of flowers budding, growing, blossoming, withering, and fading away compressed to one hour inside “Flowers and People, Cannot be Controlled but Live Together.”