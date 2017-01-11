The 14 Best Outdoor Art Excursions in America

Philadelphia, PA

Artist: Isaiah Zagar

Part psychedelic adventure, part artistic marvel, this mosaic labyrinth covers half a city block in underground passageways and staircases, all constructed from multicolored ceramic shards, as well as truly random knick knacks like bicycle spokes. It’s all from the mind of Isaiah Zagar, who has been making vacant storefronts and various other forms of public property a whole lot prettier since the 1960s. He laid the first tile of the Magic Gardens in 1994, on what was then an empty lot next to his South Street studio. That tile is a mix of broken pieces of artwork that were damaged in shipment to the Eye’s Gallery on South Street, which is owned by his wife, Julia Zagar. It’s also from leftover tile donated by the nearby Lowe’s, and the fruits of the artist’s own dumpster diving. You know the saying: one man’s trash is another man’s lifelong artistic endeavor.

Impress Your Friends With: There was just one problem when Zagar started Magic Gardens: that lot wasn’t his. The owner was so not amused that he put the lot up for sale, and promised to demolish Zagar’s hard work. Philadelphians stepped up, however, and helped raise funds for Zagar to buy the site of his masterpiece outright and open it to the public.