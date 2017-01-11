The Hardest Thing About Raising Kids, According to Dads

No longer having any time to yourself

Even when they stop needing someone to feed and bathe them, you’re still living your life filtered through a prism of “I have a kid”. You can’t just drop everything and go faffing about in California for two weeks without sending back word. Do you care that the new job would uproot the kid from his whole life? If you’re short on time between just eating, sleeping, and working, will that half hour of vegging out in front of the TV be better spent talking to junior about his day? Considering these things is what being a dad is all about.

“All of your time from now until forever is accounted for. Every hour of your life in one way or another is dedicated to making your child a better person, making yourself a better person to be a better role model for your child, making your relationship better for your child. Never mind the practical considerations of less sleep, less leisure time, less time to do anything you might have possibly thought of as a bucket list. In the same way that your life is no longer really your own, your time is no longer really your own either.” - Jesse, 32