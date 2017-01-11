The 10 Commandments of Modern Fatherhood

2. Thou shalt not allow smart phones at the kitchen table

It’s an increasingly busy world, and while conflicting schedules and work obligations make it harder to sit together as family, when those opportunities arise, the “no phone” policy at the kitchen table is particularly helpful. It’s just easier to form real connections with children when they’re not texting their friends about some show you got too old to watch twenty years ago. If you’re going to ignore your children, it should be because you’re shoving your face with their tater tots.

Designate an area or container where everybody has to deposit their devices -- including you, Pops -- and nobody’s allowed to touch it until the last dish is dry. Your kids will grumble, but when they grow up, they’ll be glad they learned to cope without a phone for an hour.