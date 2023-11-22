9 Gifts for the Social Captain of Your Friend Group

PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOHNNIE WALKER; DESIGN: SAMANTHA SHIN/THRILLIST PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK, COURTESY OF JOHNNIE WALKER; DESIGN: SAMANTHA SHIN/THRILLIST

For some people, throwing raging parties or curated dinners isn’t just a hobby: it’s a calling. They enjoy making all of their guests enjoy the comforts of home while also feeling like a celebrity. So when it comes to giving these people the perfect gift this holiday, they’ll appreciate anything that adds to their well-planned ambience. We’ve rounded up a few items that’ll take any social captain’s events to the next level (potentially securing your invite for many holiday seasons to come).

Wave coupe glasses Depending on the event, the right glassware can really add to the overall visuals of the room. Instead of everyone walking around with red plastic cups, these coupe cocktail glasses from Fazeek will add a little flair and festivity to the overall optics. Available in three stunning colors, the cocktail glasses — or dessert dishes if you’re feeling creative — are sure to make any manicure pop.

Bar cart A multi-purpose bar cart will give living rooms a touch of sophistication that everyone will notice. If your social butterfly needs a place to store all of their spirits and wine glasses, this bar cart comes with all the bells and whistles. The cart on wheels comes with two rows of hooks and three hangers specially designed for wine glasses. The wood and metal design gives it a classic look, which allows it to fit with all types of decor styles.

Sophisticated whisky Whether your loved one already has a bar cart or you’re gifting them their first at-home bar, offering them a sophisticated spirit like Johnnie Walker will let them know just how much you respect their well-curated social events. Johnnie Walker Blue Label has notes of caramel, hazelnuts, and dark chocolate with a warming smoky finish, whereas Johnnie Walker Black Label, aged for 12 years, has a fruity scent with a touch of vanilla and tasting notes of creamy toffee, sweet fruit, and spice.

Intentional card game The best party hosts create an atmosphere where guests can get to know each other without feeling awkward, and We’re Not Really Strangers does just the trick. The various decks of deep questions and intentional conversation starters will help guests cut through the small talk and get to the real topics without any overdone ice breakers. Guests will be able to make stronger connections and will forever thank the hosts for facilitating a space for open communication.

Decorative coasters It’s the small details that make any room really pop, and these solid brass coasters from Schoolhouse scream “the person who lives here has taste.” Placing these stylish coasters (with cork bottoms, so they won't scratch your furniture) on a coffee or side table will entice all partygoers to use them, which means one less chore from the party host. The coasters come in a pack of four, so you may want to pick up two or three packs for the serious entertainers.

Ornamental decanter Who doesn’t love a functional piece of stylish decor? This crystal decanter will look incredible on any dinner table. The 20-sided glass vessel holds 40 ounces of your favorite spirit — perhaps Johnnie Walker, to match the upscale energy of its shape — so folks can talk about its eye-catching design as they pass it around.

Bluetooth speaker It's not a party without music, so a proper speaker is great for anyone who loves to host all the hangouts and dinner parties. The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker can connect to anyone’s phone via Bluetooth, allowing for all of their guests to share their musical prowess, or throw off the vibes (which still makes for a good story for the group chat the next day).

Throw blanket No matter the temperature, at least one person will feel a little chilly at any gathering, so it’s best to be prepared. This reversible throw blanket is fluffy and luxurious and will instantly make any guest feel right at home. By gifting your social captain an ultra soft throw for their living space, you’ll be making their home a little more cozy for them and their many guests — a win for everyone.