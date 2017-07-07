There’s an Adult Summer Camp for Every Skill You Want

We 100% support summertime leisure activities and fully believe you should stock up on outdoor barbecues, beach days, and rooftop cocktails from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer, though, is also the perfect time for honing a skill you’ve always wanted to develop -- work slows down, the sun doesn’t set until 9pm, and you actually have an interest in going outside. Whether you’ve always wanted to become a professional chef, or just think you should be prepared for the zombie apocalypse, there’s a summer camp to check out, and you won’t have to sing songs around a campfire or sleep in a bunk bed. (Unless you want to.)
See if you have what it takes to be a cowboy
John Wayne had a tendency to make the whole “cowboy” thing look easy. Well, Hollywood movies be damned, it’s not all about catching the bad guy train robbers. At the Arizona Cowboy College, you can learn how real-life cowboys actually wrangle livestock and take care of horses. They cover everything from how to shoe a horse to setting up a cow camp -- plus the real reason you came: How to use a lasso.
Shred the guitar in a summer strummer
There’s a little part of all of us that wishes we were rockstars, and thanks to the New York City Guitar School, you can unleash your inner Eddie Van Halen or Axl Rose. Every summer, they offer an intensive eight week “Rock Band,” where you’ll focus on how to play with an actual band, arrange songs, and learn some key covers to bust out at your next house party. To facilitate your rocking out, the course puts each student through all the roles of the band -- that way you understand what each member’s role and responsibilities are in a functioning rock band. From there you’ll each settle into the part of vocals, keys, bass, and drums… and of course the almighty six-string.
Learn to fight off zombies in the Pine Barrens
Deep in southern New Jersey, west from the land of Snooki and GTL, you’ll find Whiting -- aka, the Jersey Devil’s stomping ground. Thanks to its vacant, rustic surroundings, Whiting is also the ideal setting to join Zombie Survival Camp -- where you can spend a day or weekend learning first aid skills, how to shoot a crossbow, and something called “Zombitsu," a hand-to-(dead) hand zombie fighting style developed especially for the camp by one of their co-founders.
Become a freaking blacksmith
We’ve witnessed the rise of urban farming and woodworking, so we say it’s high time that we also get back to the forge, too. The Steel Yard in Providence, RI offers an eight week “fundamentals of blacksmithing” course -- where you can spend Monday nights tapering, bending, scrolling, and shouldering. You’ll start out making simple things like metal hooks, then move on to more advanced projects. If an eight-week commitment is too much, they’ve also got one-day workshops throughout the summer that covers the basics in six hours.
Run off and join the circus
For those who frequently find themselves asking dinner guests, “Is this your card?” -- this is the summer camp for you. We’re not just talking about learning a few party tricks, though. We’re talking how to swallow fire and lay on a bed of nails at Coney Island’s Sideshow School. There are ancient methods to mastering these timeless tricks, all of which you’ll learn over three days in August. If the thought of being able to hammer nails into your own skull makes you feel a little woozy, Coney Island also offers a master burlesque class and sideshow banner painting courses throughout the summer.
Do whatever floats your boat
Whether you appreciate the feeling of making something with your own two hands, or just would never dream of setting a glass down on a coffee table sans coaster, you can hone that passion over a week this summer at The WoodenBoat School in Brooklin, ME. They specialize in (surprise, surprise) boats, but you can also craft your own wooden surfboards, kayaks, or just learn basic woodworking. By the end of August, you’ll have a handcrafted floatation device perfect for lazy summer afternoons.
Heed your need for speed
If you can’t get through your commute home without revving your engine at every red light to challenge all of the other minivans on the road, then maybe you have what it takes to be a professional race car driver. All you’ll need is a little training and the right vehicle, and that’s where the Skip Barber Racing School comes in. Over three days in Atlanta, Palm Beach, or New Jersey, you’ll learn about everything from downshifting to proper braking techniques -- and of course, compete on the track.
Finally (and finely) hone your cooking skills
From learning to sharpen a knife to mastering the flavors of Vietnamese cooking, even the most adventurous home cooks can use a refresher. The Culinary Institute of America offers a variety of cooking boot camps in Hyde Park, NY; St. Helena, CA; and San Antonio, TX. If you’re only able to dedicate two days to a camp, you can take a basic skill development crash course. Reserve a few vacation days and take a business week, though, and you can dive deep into the world of pastries and complicated cakes. (Meaning you’ll never again show up to a party with a store-bought dessert.)
Become a mad scientist
Whether you’re interested in studying the stars or unleashing your inner-Indiana Jones, you can spend a few days this summer geeking out over science and history. The Astronomy Camp operated by the University of Arizona offers an “adults only” version of their teen camps throughout the year. Or, if you’re more into discovering our ancient past, you can join an archaeological dig in the Mesa Verde region. There, you can participate in a multi-year dig at an ancestral Pueblo village. But whether you’re playing in the mud or stargazing this summer, get out of your house, chase a dream, and remember to have fun doing it. That’s the only self-improvement you need.