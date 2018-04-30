When you think of water sports, Oklahoma City is probably one of the last places to come to mind. It’s completely landlocked, after all. But, that didn’t stop OKC from building an entire white water rafting course and boat district through their downtown, with skyscrapers as the backdrop. Why? Well you’ll have to check out this video to find out.
There’s An Entire White Water Rafting Course Through Downtown OKC
