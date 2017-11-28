Seasonal Selects
These Guys Prove Surfing Is A Year Round Sport

Surfing may be associated with warm summertime beach days, but in San Francisco fall is the time when big wave surfers pull on their wet suits and head to the beach. Take Ocean Beach, SF, where surfers like Johnny Irwin, director of City Surf Project, call home thanks to the type of gnarly, San Francisco Bay waves that only come when the weather turns chilly. We teamed up with Bai to see how some of these big wave surfers conquer fall’s biggest and baddest waves during the season when amateurs hang up their boards and the pros come out to play.