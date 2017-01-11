Things People Do When They Don’t Get Summer Fridays

Editorial Assistant’s Note: Hey. I wasn’t supposed to write this, but my boss decided to blow off work and take a Summer Friday… in Bermuda. “Summer Fridays can be more than just a long lunch -- I’m going to an island,” is what she told me right before she hopped a cab to the Delta Terminal, leaving me here to write a piece about, of all things, Summer Fridays. Is that ironic? I don’t know, I’m just an Editorial Assistant. Anyway, I hope you enjoy this story as much as she’s enjoying herself.

There’s nothing less productive than an office full of people unjustly called in to work on what should be a Summer Friday. Here’s what these people are occupying their time with, from taking obscenely long lunches to saying “Nobody we work with is even at work right now,” like, 57 times.