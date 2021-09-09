What To Expect When You Visit a Dispensary for the First Time

Let the budtender be your guide

One of the best parts of cannabis shopping is the instant community that you gain when you walk in the door. Budtenders are your personal guide to having an excellent experience, they curate and care for your cannabis needs above all things. Don’t be afraid to really chat them up, they often know the best products in the space — and probably the ones to avoid, too. Information is never out of reach, and everything from lab tests to product reviews is freely shared in the cannabis space, so grab it (and a beautiful preroll) with both hands.

Get experimental

Lack of choice will almost never be an issue, and shops like Liberty have over 100 products to peruse, meaning that recommendation from a knowledgeable budtender could save you time and money. The selection is always there for exploring — so leave a small portion of your shopping list for trying new things, especially new to you products like topicals and beverages. The only thing newbies shouldn’t experiment with is their dosage: starting small is always recommended for the best first experiences, so pause after a few hits of a joint or a 5mg edible before having any more if you are still learning your tolerance.

Be nosy

The ability to sample is yet another thing that depends on the state you’re in. While some offer special ‘sniffing jars’ of each flower or unmedicated samples of edibles and treats, others are on full lockdown with all products packed and behind the counter. This is why asking a million questions is not only totally okay, it's to be expected.

Chat up anyone and everyone

Oftentimes you will find brand ambassadors from various cannabis companies in-store with swag and other promotional goodies to offer you. These representatives are experts on their product, and you can (and should) ask them anything you want before trying their brand. Sometimes you will walk away with just a sticker, other times you will have access to a special discount, but either way you’ll be educated on a new product, strain, or delivery method.

Do some good while you’re there

Your legacy as a consumer involves everything you buy and everywhere you shop, and those choices have weight. If you want the best products from the best people, going with a dispensary that has both great customer service and employee relations is a solid practice. Stocking award-winning brands from women, LGBTQIA+, and BIPOC owned businesses, as Liberty does in many of their shops, is a basic way to support diverse entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry from your very first visit.

Overall, don’t let the novelty of shopping for weed goodies take you out of context — this plant has been grown and consumed by humans for millennia — and it won’t be going away anytime soon. Familiarizing yourself with legal cannabis access is the key to maximum enjoyment.