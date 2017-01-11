15 Things You Can Do With iOS 9 That You Couldn't Do Before

’Tis the season for brand-new, shiny iPhones. The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus definitely have a lot of buzzworthy stuff to offer (3D touch! 4k video! Rose gold!) but if you’re one of the many who won’t be upgrading any time soon, don't fret. You can still get in on the action with the new operating system, iOS 9, which introduces a handful of fancy upgrades and features to all previous iterations of iPhones and iPads.

Save yourself the trouble of discovering the good stuff on your own and get familiar with these 15 especially cool things you can do with iOS 9.