Things You Had No Idea You Could Do in Chicago

Sip drinks from the 1920s in a secret speakeasy

While speakeasies with secret entrances are nothing new in big cities like Chicago, it’s not every day you have to speak an ever-changing password to a guy behind a small window with bars over the door to be allowed entrance to a bar. Such is the case at Room 13, one of the city’s most secret and authentic speakeasies, located in the alley to the left of the Old Chicago Inn. You can get the password by applying for membership at the hotel and, once inside, you are treated to a swanky scene where 1920s-style drinks are served only using only alcohol that was available during the Prohibition era. So yeah, no Zima.