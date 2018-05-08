One million (!) gallons of thermal water run through Hot Springs, AK every day, so it’s no surprise that this small town considers the hot springs to be one of their greatest assets. At one time, even the likes of Al Capone and FDR would come out for a dip. Now, the town is looking to the hot springs to once again draw even more visitors to their natural parklands and historic bath houses, but it has some other plans brewing for their 144-degree waters, too.
Sponsored
This Arkansas Town Is All About Their Hot Springs
By Thrillist Published On 05/08/2018 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 05/08/2018