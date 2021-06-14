Meet the Indigenous Artist Crafting Brilliant Pride-Themed Jewelry

Walking into any store during Pride Month often means being greeted by a sea of rainbow-colored packaging on everything from cookies to sunscreen to card games. Rainbow colors seem ubiquitous in June—which can make it easy to look past the meaning behind them. For Becca Lynn, the Petoskey, Michigan-based Anishinaabe artist who crafts vibrant, Pride-themed beaded jewelry at QueerKwe Designs, those same rainbow colors are intensely personal.

“With every earring I sell, I write [the customer] a little note,” Lynn, 26, tells Thrillist. “I tell them that I hope they wear my pieces with pride, and to remember the strength and intentions put into each piece. It’s more than just jewelry. I make them with my hands. I use it to help myself heal, and to help my community heal, and to help Indian country in general to heal.”

Lynn was born and raised in a small town in Northern Michigan, and is a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians (part of the Three Fires Confederacy, which also includes the Ojibwe and Potawatomi), a tribal nation that’s been in the Great Lakes region long before the existence of the United States. “The Odawa had extensive trade routes throughout North America,” they said. “Our community has survived by selling our art for centuries. I come from a long line of beaders. This work is both about creating representation and honoring a family legacy.”