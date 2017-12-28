Thrillist's Best, Most Popular Stories of 2017

2017 was full of reminders that the most popular things in life aren’t always good (we’re talking of course about Coconut La Croix), and the good things in life aren’t always the most popular (Alien: Covenant). This tends to be doubly true on the internet. In some special and most-fortunate cases, however, the hive mind trains its eyes on something truly great, and the Viral Story of the Day also happens to the Best Story of the Day. That’s the type of thing that gets us at Thrillist high-fiving each other. So by way of one final celebration, we've put together a list of 10 of our best stories from 2017 that were also 10 of our most popular.
We can’t thank you enough for reading, watching, eating, and drinking with us in 2017. Here’s hoping 2018 brings you all the best things in life.
There's a Stock Market-Themed Cocktail Bar in Hong Kong
This needs to be distributed at every airport in America.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken might be the most underrated outfit in fast food today, and it’s most likely hiding out right under your nose.
A staggering amount of reporting went into this piece, to bring you the stories behind some of our most iconic movie props.
You, too, can eat Tom Brady’s insanely weird diet. (But we wouldn’t recommend it.)
You know who are taught to pack, and who treat it like a high art? Marines, soldiers, airmen, and sailors, that’s who.
There’s some spine-tingling stuff in here, one of the most fun stories we’ve ever made.
The most fascinating dispatches you’ll read from the early days of the internet.
Kevin Alexander traveled to 30 cities and ate more than 300 burgers. These are the best.
The trench work for equality is happening in cities many blue staters couldn’t find on a map.
We love this story, and the art for it, from Thrillist’s senior illustrator Jason Hoffman, was selected into the Society of Illustrators’ annual exhibit.
