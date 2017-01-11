Cookie Towers, Goldfish Racing, and Live-Band Karaoke: This Was The Best Day of Your Life 2016

We constructed a crazy spicy Bloody Mary with a hot sauce sommelier

When Paddy the jacked bouncer opened the doors to Heatonist (a store entirely dedicated to all things hot sauce) to reveal a tricked-out make-your-own Bloody Mary station, the logical next step was to kidnap founder Noah Chaimberg and convince him to craft the spiciest bloody he could manage.

Garnishing with jalapeños, pepperjack cheese, and chili powder (among other things) certainly makes a difference on the heat index , but Chaimberg revealed the secret to getting the fieriest cocktail.

"It's all about the hot sauce," he said. "Garnishes are pretty but the heat is in the sauce. And don't bother throwing different kinds of hot sauce in there -- go with one sauce, because there's a lot going on already."