Thrillist’s 11 Keys to the Summer

Hitting the beach, camping, rooftop bars… there’s a lot to cross off in summertime. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to do before you can call it a wrap. There are only so many weekends left, so get on it!

Watch fireworks from someplace cool

Like your buddy’s roof deck or the top of a mountain or a building you maybe shouldn’t be on. Really anywhere high up works, unless you can snag a spot on a deserted beach, which… you now realize, you just ruined for somebody else.

Sleep outside

Whether it be on purpose (yay camping!), completely spontaneous (all the blankets are already out here!), or by accident (well, that was a weird night...), become one with nature and wake up to the sunrise. And maybe a stiff neck, depending on how planned this all was.