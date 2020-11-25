How To Host an At-Home Tailgate
The sports world sure looks different in 2020. Sealed bubbles, limited capacity stadiums, that weird piped-in crowd noise that is the only thing standing between you and hearing every grunt and piece of trash talk on the field. The fan experience has transformed as well. We’re not there cheering on our favorite teams, can’t bask in the glory of victory or the wallow in the agony of defeat alongside thousands of our fellow fans, and, most importantly, we can’t tailgate.
Yes, the tailgate. That ceremonial gathering of brave diehards shivering in the cold (no one asked you, Miami) to toss a football, cook ungodly amounts of food, and share a few beverages just isn’t in the cards this year. But just because you can’t park your car and camp out in the parking lot with your fellow fans doesn’t mean you can’t get the full tailgate experience from the comfort and safety of your own home. Here’s how to bring the magic of the tailgate to you, wherever you are.
Gather your podStaying safe and healthy is paramount right now, which means no inviting the entire gang over for 12 hours of tailgating action every Sunday. Instead, stick to your immediate unit whether it’s your family, roommates, or significant other. If you have a “pod" or “quaranteam,” ensure that everyone is taking the same precautions and being honest with each other about interactions outside the pod if they’re going to participate in the tailgate. (Also, if they’re in the pod, they’re required to bring something to the tailgate. The pandemic hasn’t turned us into savages.)
Choose your ’cueYes, there’s something primally sublime about shoveling a wheelbarrow of flaming charcoal into a grill the size of an oil drum and throwing every meat under the sun on top during a tailgate, but we’re here to tell you that there is a way to bring that experience home. We have the technology.
For those of you with a charcoal grill setup at home, there’s no better time than a football Sunday to smoke a massive hunk of meat like brisket or a rack of ribs. (This goes doubly when your team has the nightcap matchup since smoking low and slow and can take all day.) Here’s a mouthwatering recipe for brisket to get you started. Yes, it takes time. Yes, it’s worth it.
If you want to keep the barbecue strictly indoors, there are a ton of ways to get creative in the kitchen without the briquets. Grill pans come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, and will get those beautiful sear marks on steaks, chops, and burgers in no time. There’s also a gauntlet of gadgets out there that can take your indoor barbecue to the next level, from stovetop smokers to those smoke guns you thought they only used on cooking shows. You can even go high-tech and sous-vide your proteins before giving them a finishing sear on a cast iron pan. Just try that on a cold day in the stadium parking lot.
Keep your cool(er)You may not be schlepping a cooler to the stadium parking lot anymore, but that’s no excuse to let your beverage game run dry. Even if it’s just you and your pod for the big games on Sunday, keeping strategic stores of drinks like Lipton Iced Tea in high-traffic areas like the living room and wherever you set up your game day smorgasbord can open some valuable snack real estate in the refrigerator. Plus, Lipton Iced Tea comes in an array of flavors like Green Tea Citrus, White Peach, Watermelon, Zero Sugar Lemon, and Zero Sugar Peach, which means that there’s something to satisfy every palate. Pro tip: If you’re putting a cooler in the living room, make sure it’s in a spot where someone grabbing a beverage won’t block the TV, lest someone parching their thirst gets hit with a well-aimed snack when they step in front of the screen during a big play.
Set your screen strategyYour usual game day crew is going to be confined to their pods as well, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the gang together for a remote tailgate using your group video chat app of choice.
First things first: Gather the screens. We’re talking laptops, tablets, phones, whatever you got. You want the biggest screen to go wherever the game is being broadcast, so find a prime spot where your tailgate pals can see your reactions and stay part of the game no matter where they’re watching from. Set up another screen in the kitchen or grill area since you’ll most likely be spending a lot of time in either place and half the fun of a tailgate is checking in on what’s cooking.
Let the games beginThe other half of the fun is figuring out what games to play during a tailgate. (The third half is the game itself. No, I didn’t do well in math. Why do you ask?) Since you’re not going to be tossing around a football in the stadium parking lot or gathering pals to play cornhole in the backyard, you’re going to want to figure out some remote games to fill in longer game breaks like halftime. Pick a rotating host to handle duties every week and, if you want to add a little something extra, keep each pod’s score over the course of a season and crown a winner after the last game. As far as the games themselves go, team trivia based on the matchup is always a classic, but you can get creative with things like digital scavenger hunts and costume contests.
For the scavenger hunt, make a list that mixes typical household items with some funky curveballs like team paraphernalia or exotic foodstuffs. Since all the participants are going to be limited to what they have in their house, make sure you create some alternatives so that no one is forced to hightail it to the grocery store to grab sambal oelek or tapioca flour. Once a team finds something on the list, they send a picture of it back to the host who will be keeping score and declaring a winner. It’s bound to keep you busy during those halftime doldrums, and you might even find that mustard powder that’s been hiding in your pantry for a few years.