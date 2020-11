How To Host an At-Home Tailgate

Choose your ’cue

Yes, there’s something primally sublime about shoveling a wheelbarrow of flaming charcoal into a grill the size of an oil drum and throwing every meat under the sun on top during a tailgate, but we’re here to tell you that there is a way to bring that experience home. We have the technology.

For those of you with a charcoal grill setup at home, there’s no better time than a football Sunday to smoke a massive hunk of meat like brisket or a rack of ribs. (This goes doubly when your team has the nightcap matchup since smoking low and slow and can take all day.) Here’s a mouthwatering recipe for brisket to get you started. Yes, it takes time. Yes, it’s worth it.

If you want to keep the barbecue strictly indoors, there are a ton of ways to get creative in the kitchen without the briquets. Grill pans come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, and will get those beautiful sear marks on steaks, chops, and burgers in no time. There’s also a gauntlet of gadgets out there that can take your indoor barbecue to the next level, from stovetop smokers to those smoke guns you thought they only used on cooking shows. You can even go high-tech and sous-vide your proteins before giving them a finishing sear on a cast iron pan. Just try that on a cold day in the stadium parking lot.