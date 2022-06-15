How a Two-Spirit Indigenous Activist Uses Dance to Make Their Voice Heard

For Sherenté Mishitashin Harris, being a member of the Indigenous Narragansett tribe in Rhode Island isn’t just their cultural heritage, it’s the cause for everything they do in life.

Thus, the rich traditions of the Narragansett tribe have seeped into every aspect of Sherenté’s being. Unlike the standard greeting of hi or hello, Sherenté explains that, in Indigenous culture, their typical greeting is a deeper acknowledgment that one person recognizes the light within another, comparing it to the way the customary Hindu word namaste is used.

When it comes to the light inside Sherenté, it quickly brightens when they are discussing the subjects near and dear to their heart: family, the history (and future) of their community, dance, and their two-spirit identity.