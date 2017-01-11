Watch People Get Their Minds Blown When an Old Man Crushes Muscle Beach

One of life's most valuable lessons is, "never take your elders for granted." They have too much wisdom to pass down, and thanks to the past decades' improvements in health and well-being, many of them can still put an old-fashioned beat-down on you too.

To drive this point home to ludicrous degrees, we tapped...a young guy, professionally made up to look like an 80-year-old, to freak the hell out of the bodybuilders at Muscle Beach -- the legendary open-air gym in Venice, CA where Schwarzenegger used to train.

Our double age-ent: Kenneth Leverich, a former Junior Olympic weightlifter and top SoCal Crossfit competitor who does even lift, bro -- 535lbs dead, precisely. We tapped Hollywood special effects guru Dan Gilbert to subject Leverich to 4 hours of prosthetics and make up. Then we made him wear a cardigan.