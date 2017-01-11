50 Ways to Take Your Summer to The Next Level, Anywhere

2. Take that summer road trip to super weird levels by checking out the country’s wackiest roadside attractions. If taking a picture near the world’s biggest pistachio won’t get you all the Instagram likes, nothing will.

3. If you don’t enjoy a cool beverage with sand between your toes this summer, with a few friends nearby, then you are doing it all wrong. Among the best beach bars in the country is one that can fit 5,000 people. So... either the best party in the USA or your worst nightmare.

4. Seriously, get to the beach. Preferably, hit up one with some character, good food, and good bars where people don’t hold wet t-shirt contests and fist pump.