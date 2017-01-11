This Is What It Takes to Quit Your Job & Start a Business With a Friend



We’ve all had days like this: You’re sitting at your desk while fluorescent lights beam down on you. In one window is an email from your boss criticizing you for something menial and in the other you’re chatting with your friend about quitting your jobs and finally opening that bar, like you’ve talked about doing since college. You think, I could run into my boss’s office right now and say, “Screw it all, Bob! I’m giving notice.” This is the day you turn the bar dream into a reality! And guess what? Once you do, NO buybacks for Bob.

So here’s a question: Why not?

Your fantasy can be a reality. We talked to some folks who made their dreams come true with the help of one another. They had great ideas and ran with them, but knew they couldn’t do it alone. From popcorn poppers to ice cream shop owners, these entrepreneurs told us two heads are always better than one. Plus, when you start a business with a friend, you’re guaranteed a drinking buddy to toast your success (or help drown your sorrows if you ignore this guide).