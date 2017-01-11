Here’s What Your Favorite Websites Looked Like When They Launched

When you consider that we've only been using the Internet for the past 20 years or so, it's wild to see how far we've come since the Web was a wee one. Most of us can recall the sweet mellifluous sounds of dial-up, or the AOL Voice delivering the thrilling news that we did, indeed, have mail. But to help you take a visual trip down memory lane, we culled some screenshots via the Wayback Machine of today's most popular sites when they first launched. Most are unrecognizable, but others don't seem to have touched a wireframe since 2005 (here's to you, Reddit. Don't ever change).
Google in December 1998
Buzzfeed in December 2006
Facebook in February 2004
CNN in August 2000
Yahoo in October 1996
The Huffington Post in May 2005
YouTube in August 2005
Wikipedia in August 2001
The New York Times in December 2006
eBay in January 1999
Myspace in June 2004
Reddit in August 2005
Thrillist in July 2005
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor for Thrillist Media Group who's feeling very old right now.