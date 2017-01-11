Here’s What Your Favorite Websites Looked Like When They Launched

When you consider that we've only been using the Internet for the past 20 years or so, it's wild to see how far we've come since the Web was a wee one. Most of us can recall the sweet mellifluous sounds of dial-up, or the AOL Voice delivering the thrilling news that we did, indeed, have mail. But to help you take a visual trip down memory lane, we culled some screenshots via the Wayback Machine of today's most popular sites when they first launched. Most are unrecognizable, but others don't seem to have touched a wireframe since 2005 (here's to you, Reddit. Don't ever change).