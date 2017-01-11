Tech

Here’s What Your Favorite Websites Looked Like When They Launched

woman on computer, old buzzfeed home page
Screenshot via Internet Archive/Shutterstock

When you consider that we've only been using the Internet for the past 20 years or so, it's wild to see how far we've come since the Web was a wee one. Most of us can recall the sweet mellifluous sounds of dial-up, or the AOL Voice delivering the thrilling news that we did, indeed, have mail. But to help you take a visual trip down memory lane, we culled some screenshots via the Wayback Machine of today's most popular sites when they first launched. Most are unrecognizable, but others don't seem to have touched a wireframe since 2005 (here's to you, Reddit. Don't ever change).

old google home page, google
Shutterstock/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Google in December 1998

old buzzfeed home page, buzzfeed
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Buzzfeed in December 2006

old facebook home page, facebook
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Facebook in February 2004

old cnn homepage, cnn
Shutterstock/Screenshot via Internet Archive

CNN in August 2000

old yahoo homepage, yahoo
Shutterstock/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Yahoo in October 1996

old the huffington post homepage, the huffington post
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

The Huffington Post in May 2005

old youtube homepage, youtube
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

YouTube in August 2005

old wikipedia homepage, wikipedia
Shutterstock/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Wikipedia in August 2001

old the new york times homepage, the new york times
Shutterstock/Screenshot via Internet Archive

The New York Times in December 2006

old ebay homepage, ebay
Shutterstock/Screenshot via Internet Archive

eBay in January 1999

old myspace homepage, myspace
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Myspace in June 2004

old reddit homepage, reddit
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Reddit in August 2005

old thrillist homepage, thrillist
Wikimedia/Matthew Welty/Screenshot via Internet Archive

Thrillist in July 2005


