What to Talk About at the Bar Instead of Politics

Which Snapchat filters do you actually want to see?

While the doggy ears are amping up to become a modern classic in the science of carefully orchestrated selfies, Snapchat has taught us that the possibilities for morphing your face are truly endless. This app has more up its sleeve, so why is the cat filter not permanent like the dog filter? (It’s clearly a dig at cat people.) How long do we have to wait get one that translates your Snapchat rant into French? How long until we can become the Pokemon we’re trying to catch on Pokemon Go? Gotta be them all.

Speaking of Pokemon GO, is the game old news?

Some dude in Brooklyn is claiming to have already caught them all, and his name’s not Gary Oak. So is it time to shelve that for a while and focus on the future? You can argue that the most exciting things coming this fall are Pokemon Sun & Moon set in the Aloha state, hyped even further by Pokemon GO's punch right in the nostalgia. Have you seen those new starters? Popplio is an adorable seal. If you haven't been in the loop, it's 1) time to invite your one friend that definitely still plays all the new releases out for happy hour to get you caught up so you can 2) rekindle the age old debate. Water, grass, or fire? (Water is the most logical answer, don't kid yourselves).