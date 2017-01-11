Why the Heck Do We Wear Those Ridiculous Duds on Derby Day?

For the majority of people, the most important part about the Kentucky Derby (or throwing a Derby party) is the festive food and drinks, but for the more serious attendees, dressing in Derby duds is almost as important. Colonel M. Lewis Clark, Jr., is considered to be the founding father of the fancy fete, and in his pursuit to create the greatest two minutes in sports, he wanted to build an environment that was equal parts comfort and luxury. While the first part remains questionable (is sitting in that Louisville heat ever comfortable?), the second is on point. Since starting in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has maintained its fashionable reputation. And when feting in style, the last thing you want to do is tarnish it by showing up in sweats.