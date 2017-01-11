Why It’s Good to Be the Designated Driver

Nobody wants to be the designated driver. On the one hand, who cares if nobody wants the job? If a car’s going to be involved in your plans, it’s a job someone has to do, no questions asked, because the answer to “Are you sure you’re okay to drive?” should universally be “No.”

On the other hand, instead of looking at designated status like a burden, see it as an opportunity. Some reasons that’s not a stretch:

You get free food, and bar food isn’t bar food anymore

Paying the designated driver’s food bill is a given. That used to mean cheese sticks and/or a burger, but ever since bars decided they needed to up the quality of their food to restaurant status it could mean anything from sauteed sea scallops with borlotti beans & salsa verde to a burger… garnished with Filipino-style pickled vegetables.