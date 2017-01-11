Why Summer Fridays Should Be National (Half) Holidays

Editorial Assistant’s Note: Hey. I wasn’t supposed to write this, but my boss, Emma, decided to blow off work and take a Summer Friday… in Bermuda. “Summer Fridays can be more than just a long lunch -- I’m going to an island,” is what she told me right before she hopped a cab to the Delta Terminal, leaving me here to write a piece about, of all things, Summer Fridays. Is that ironic? I don’t know, I’m just an Editorial Assistant. Anyway, I hope you enjoy this story as much as she’s enjoying herself.

While Summer Fridays certainly happen at some companies, a large chunk of the working population must watch and weep at their desks while their friends post selfies atop giant pizza slice floaties a full half-day before the weekend. Sure, your Summer Friday-ing friends feel bad for you, but no revolution was ever sparked by the Haves; it’s time the rest of America cast off its Friday afternoon work shackles in pursuit of early weekend life, liberty, iced tea, and cornhole. Here is why Summer Friday should be a national, summer-long, half-holiday.