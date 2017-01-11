This Is Why Sunday Funday Isn’t Just For Summer

There are fewer people at brunch in the winter

Colder weather and gray days mean more people sleep in (the ones with no Sunday Funday spirit, at least), so you’ll get all the coffee and eggs benedict you want without waiting an hour for a table. And even though it’ll be hard to wake up when you’re snug in your bed and the weather is trying to convince you to stay put, the payoff will be legit: you’ll finally be able to hit up that super-popular breakfast spot, without showing up at either 7am or 3pm.

Bad weather is just an excuse to hole up in a cozy bar

A blizzard or torrential downpour on a Sunday doesn’t mean your day has to be spent with sweatpants and hours of Food Network. (I mean, unless you want to?) If there’s a bar within walking distance to your place, a stormy #SundayFunday is the time to head there. You’ll make some new friends with others who braved the rain or snow, as well as the bartender -- giving you instant “regular” status (and probably a few comped drinks over the course of the next year of your lease). Better yet, if you find a bar that also has a fireplace, you’ll be way cozier than sitting in front of the “crackling fireplace” video on your TV.