Why We Should All Summer Like Brazilians

Because a Brazilian BBQ is no joke

Real meat is on the menu here -- steaks, sausage links, chicken wings, etc -- and being the cook is a very serious affair. If you either overcook or undercook the meat you will hear about it for the rest of your life. And there’s no hiding from your mistake either with sauces or rubs. The only thing a Brazilian steak needs is salt and flame, so if your grill game ain’t A1, you won’t find any A1 sauce to mask your mistake.

When meat is put on the grill, strips are cut off based on your preference -- rare, medium, whatever -- and placed on a plate for guests to munch on. Someone might walk around with a plate and a bowl of powdered cassava called farinha for dipping your strip of steak. If that doesn’t sound very filling to you, keep in mind that Brazilian barbecues are hours-long affairs and people are always picking away because the chef is putting out more cuts every few minutes. This fete goes on way into the night, and usually it doesn’t take long for someone to start dancing -- which is good, because meat-sweats are way less attractive than samba-sweats

