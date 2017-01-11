Reasons Your Backyard Is the Best Place to Be This Summer

Because you’ve put some sweat into it

If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, then you’ve probably spent several summer weekends swinging a hammer, pulling weeds, or pushing a lawn mower under a blistering hot sun. Sure, the upkeep can be tiring, but that’s one of the reasons why that bite of a burger at the first barbecue of the season is so satisfying.

Because you can be a glutton

Because if you go out to eat and consume three bratwursts and a burger, you’re going to get some strange looks from the waitstaff (not to mention a pretty pricey check). In your backyard, consuming so much barbecued meat that you pass out in a lawn chair is perfectly acceptable.