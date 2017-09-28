You Can Paint With Dolphins In Vegas And It's Magical

Let’s get one thing straight: I’m a lousy painter. It’s like when McDonald’s tried making pizza in the ’80s. Some things just aren’t meant to be. So when my editor told me I’d be heading to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage to make art with its aquatic residents, I was like, “Okay, cool. Is there an In-N-Out on the Las Vegas Strip and are there Sex and the City slot machines in the casino?” (Yes and yes, for what it’s worth.) It was only once I got on the plane that I realized I’d actually have to make a piece of art for the entire internet to see.
I’d never met a dolphin before, never mind one who could paint. At The Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat there are rare white lions, white tigers, leopards, and 10 bottlenose dolphins -- including the two dolphins I’d soon call my muses and collaborators: Sofi and Bella. Sofi (born in 2005) is a California girl. She came from Sea World San Diego in 2014 and I was told she often slides onto the deck for rubdowns from the trainers. Bella was born at the Dolphin Habitat in 2008. There’s an underwater monitoring room and she likes to swim right up to the glass and give a little smile. (Ow. My heart.)
Education Supervisor Robert Roozendaal took me on a tour of the three-pool facility, where I met Sofi and Bella, my new best dol-friends. The day was sweltering even by summer in Vegas standards, and I was jealous of the marine mammals in their 78º F climate-controlled pool. Still, I was ready to learn about the facility and its mission. Why do these dolphins paint? Is it their passion? Did their parents want them to be doctors but they simply didn’t have the skill set for chemistry? I needed answers.
Why teach dolphins to paint?
Roozendaal says The Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is concerned with animal care followed by human education. People are “experiencing a sort of nature deficit disorder,” he says, and the establishment -- which opened in 1990 -- aims to help cure it. “The animals in human care are a small representation; they’re the ambassadors for a much larger picture.” The facility helps guests better understand how animals in the wild live, and how we can help them.
That’s why creating distinct, hands-on experiences is so important. Weeks after I painted with Sofi and Bella, I was still spewing facts about my finny friends like I was an Australian nature documentarian. Which is all part of Roozendaal’s plan. “You can learn about things in a book or a movie,” he admits. “But to experience wildlife… there’s nothing to replace that.” And I think he’s onto something. I can’t remember a darn thing from high school, but I’ll never forget that a mama dolphin’s milk is 33% fat and that they can reach speeds of 22 mph in short bursts.
The Dolphin Habitat says its primary goal is "to ensure the highest quality of care, which includes high levels of physical and mental stimulation for the animals each and every day.” The painting experience, introduced in 2013, is a good way to build a trainer/dolphin relationship and fundamental skills, like coordination, while also keeping the dolphins from getting bored. Eating a tasty fish is a fun bonus -- but it’s also how dolphins stay hydrated. (Seriously, just try and stop me from reciting fun dolphin facts.)
So after a quick tour of the facility, it was time to Vincent van...go paint with my new friends.
Putting brush (and mouth) to canvas
First I painted our canvas. I chose an awful palette of pink, orange, and black and -- if you could believe me -- I tried to blend them, but failed. So that part looks vaguely like the German flag, as my colleague graciously pointed out.
Next, I had to choose the three colors the dolphins would use. This part’s tricky, because you don’t want to choose colors that could end up blending into something bland. I went with yellow and blue, figuring if they mixed they’d end up green. The trainers advised me that white always makes for a nice highlight color, so there was my third.
Roozendaal says that this activity, wherein the dolphins hold a buoy-protected paintbrush in their mouths and follow a trainer’s “yes” or “no” is an example of the simplest commands a dolphin can learn, since it’s an extension of natural behaviors. They simply move their heads up, down, left, and right across the canvas to make their masterpiece. If the trainer says, “Bella, can you give me some yellow?” Bella might respond with a “yes” by painting the canvas. If the canvas isn’t there when the trainer asks, Bella might search for the canvas, then communicate a “no” by dropping the buoy, or swimming underwater.
But let’s break down how these animals go from ordinary dolphin to Degas. First, Roozendaal says they’ll teach the dolphin how to follow a target (the canvas, in this case), which is just a replacement for a trainer’s hand. This allows a trainer to guide the animal in a series of movements. Next, the animal needs to be desensitized to whatever they’ll be holding (the buoy). “We might touch their rostrum (beak) with it,” he says. “They go, ‘Oh that’s different,’ and then we give ’em a fish.
“We build a history with the tools we’re gonna be using for each experience,” Roozendaal says. “So then we may extend the time that they’re doing it [each time]. But all the sessions that we do with the animals, we want it to be reinforcing, we want it to be short, and [we want it to be] positive.”
Speaking of positive, every experience is totally safe for the dolphins. “Anytime we introduce anything to the animals, it has to be approved by our vet team,” Roozendaal says. After careful examination of the non-toxic paints, the experience was given the green light.
Now, even dolphins have off days. If they don’t feel the creative juices flowing (aka they don’t feel like playing), they just won’t do the behavior -- or paint a masterpiece. Bella didn’t want to paint at first on this particular day. She needed some encouragement. She held the buoy for a while, got a fish. Swam toward the canvas, got a fish. Made contact with the canvas... you get it. Sofi on the other hand, was ready to go. Lots of fish were given out and lots of “Good job, pretty girls.”
The actual painting experience itself lasted about three minutes. Guests around the facility gathered around and took pictures while we made our art and squealed in joy (yes, all of us). After, you get to play with the dolphins a bit. Trainers teach you some of the commands and Bella and I totally got to first base. (Just a peck on the lips.) The experience costs $159/person from December through February, and $199 in March through November. You walk away from the fun with your finished canvas, plus a sweet photo of you and your dolphin. (My mom can’t get enough of this picture.)
The moment of truth
When I returned to New York, I wanted to find out what the experts thought. So I went wandering around SoHo to get some honest opinions on my work. Since West Broadway is littered with respected art galleries, I started there.
The consensus is that the painting is an example of abstract expressionism, an American art form that developed in 1940s New York. Artists famous for it include Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock -- and now, Sofi and Bella.
One gallery manager who’s been an art collector his entire life said, “It looks like a mix of Sean Scully that someone finger-painted over. I feel like it’s a little bit of a mean thing to say. I mean, it’s interesting. The palette is fun but it’s not something I’d live with.”
He was asked how one might improve the painting.
“Improve the palette, the entire composition. I like abstract expressionism but this is a little tough for me.”
“I would say it’s a concept piece more than one evoking much skill,” Senior art consultant at DTR Modern Galleries Joshua Findlay said. “Probably salable, but I’m speaking from a retail perspective. Probably salable at a certain price point in the hundreds of dollars.”
Okay, okay. Things seem to be looking up for my career, right?
“Put it in the bathroom,” Rotem Ohayon of JOJO Gallery said. “That’s not a bad thing. I would hang it. I love colorful stuff in the bathroom.”
The community has spoken and... the reviews are mixed! I’m as shocked as you are that literally anyone said my painting had merit, but Sofi and Bella are awesome. It had nothing to do with me. It was time for my big reveal. (Full disclosure: I told them at the beginning there was a catch, but seeing their reactions when I revealed who was behind this work of art was still hilarious.)
The first gallery manager said, “Really? Wow. Now I’m impressed. I think that’s an amazing thing.
“The dolphin part is fantastic,” he added. “I love it. I love the idea. Did you sign the back? You really should.”
(I signed the back the second I got back to the office. Hey...you never know when your big break is gonna come and if it’s gonna be dolphin painting.)
And then I quit my job to become a full-time dolphin painter
I did not. I’m only kidding. But I TOTALLY WOULD.
I feel pretty great about our collaboration. (Stifle your laughter… ) My newfound friends exhibit human-like skills such as mirror self-recognition, cultural learning, comprehension of symbol-based communication systems, and an understanding of abstract concepts -- like abstract expressionism, maybe?
Sure, painting with dolphins is a fun experience, but it also provides stimulation for these animals and exercises their already sharp wit. I know Findlay said it was salable, but I think I’ll hold onto this one for my personal collection.