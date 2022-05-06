15 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in New Orleans

Are you ready for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this year? First off, we’re not all “Crazy Rich Asians,” so one of the best ways to show your support for New Orleans’ vibrant AAPI community is to keep your favorite Asian-owned restaurants, bars, and shops going strong and staying open.

While the Big Easy is home to folks across the Asian diaspora, New Orleans East and the West Bank have long been hotbeds for generations of Vietnamese refugees and their families. And it’s easy to recognize Vietnamese-American influence in New Orleans—from Vietnamese coffees pouring out of area cafes to out-of-this-world nail art beckoning passersby from Vietnamese-owned salons. Between that and the various other AAPI communities that have woven themselves so integrally into the city’s technicolor fabric, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate this month.

The mission to #StopAsianHate is rooted in love, and spreading love to your New Orleans neighbors will always help them thrive. Here are a few of our favorites, from understated corner stores hawking unbeatable sandwiches to amazing nonprofits working to better our beloved city on a daily basis.

And when it comes to supporting the Asian American communities in NOLA, be sure to visit Gretna’s Coastal Communities Consulting, Inc. website, an age-old nonprofit dedicated to aiding marginalized locals whose livelihoods as fisherpeople are affected by natural disasters and environmental issues. Other great area AAPI-focused organizations to spotlight this month include intersectional leadership incubator VAYLA New Orleans, the Asian Pacific American Society, an umbrella org committing to preserving local Asian culture and history, and New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice, which works across demographics to foster unity and collective power “at the intersection of race and the economy.”