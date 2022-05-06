15 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in New Orleans
From dim sum greats and bánh mì legends to cutting-edge salons and tattoo studios, here's where to show your support for AAPI Heritage Month and beyond.
Are you ready for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this year? First off, we’re not all “Crazy Rich Asians,” so one of the best ways to show your support for New Orleans’ vibrant AAPI community is to keep your favorite Asian-owned restaurants, bars, and shops going strong and staying open.
While the Big Easy is home to folks across the Asian diaspora, New Orleans East and the West Bank have long been hotbeds for generations of Vietnamese refugees and their families. And it’s easy to recognize Vietnamese-American influence in New Orleans—from Vietnamese coffees pouring out of area cafes to out-of-this-world nail art beckoning passersby from Vietnamese-owned salons. Between that and the various other AAPI communities that have woven themselves so integrally into the city’s technicolor fabric, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate this month.
The mission to #StopAsianHate is rooted in love, and spreading love to your New Orleans neighbors will always help them thrive. Here are a few of our favorites, from understated corner stores hawking unbeatable sandwiches to amazing nonprofits working to better our beloved city on a daily basis.
And when it comes to supporting the Asian American communities in NOLA, be sure to visit Gretna’s Coastal Communities Consulting, Inc. website, an age-old nonprofit dedicated to aiding marginalized locals whose livelihoods as fisherpeople are affected by natural disasters and environmental issues. Other great area AAPI-focused organizations to spotlight this month include intersectional leadership incubator VAYLA New Orleans, the Asian Pacific American Society, an umbrella org committing to preserving local Asian culture and history, and New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice, which works across demographics to foster unity and collective power “at the intersection of race and the economy.”
Hoshun
Hoshun is a magical place combining comfortable seating, enticing ambience, Kung Pao Chicken, ocean-fresh sushi, and Cajun cooking all under the same roof. Boasting a mix of Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese traditions, standout specialties include The Streetcar Roll, loaded with crab, avocado, spicy mayo, and Champagne sauce. Another thing you can’t get anywhere else? The Superdome, which pairs a mountain of spicy tuna with spicy crawfish, avocado, spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes. If you can’t decide what kind of Asian food you want, this joint has your back.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Drip Affogato Bar
Wander through Downtown New Orleans to find Vietnamese-American proprietor Juley Lel’s cool outpost in the swank Warehouse District, just a couple blocks away from the convention center. Cool off and stay awake with the green tea mega mix Matcha Matcha or any of the various caffeinated ice cream combinations. Affogato flavors change daily, and the shop also offers gelato, baked goods, juices, teas and coffees.
How to support: Stop by for counter service.
Golden File Nails and Spa
Golden File is a brand new nail art boutique that debuted in April, 2022. It’s Asian-American- and woman-owned and -operated, with an array of services to have you looking your sharpest. Need some rhinestones, sparkles, or intricate designs? They can do it all. If you can dream it, you can see it right there on the tips of your fingers. Get polished up and before crossing the road to show off your new look in style in the nearby French Quarter.
How to support: Book appointments online.
Singleton's Mini Mart
This neighborhood gem is backed by a Vietnamese-American family, slinging poboys and pho alongside convenience store staples. It’s also the subject of a great short documentary called The Place to Be, if you're looking to do your research before digging in.
How to support: Stop by to browse, shop, and order takeout.
Milkfish
This concept by chef Cristina Quackenbush made waves when it appeared on CNN’s Takeout with Lisa Ling. Milkfish currently showcases Filipino cuisine at its best via both brick-and-mortar and pop-up experiences around town. Adobo, Fried Rice, and Dumplings steal the show, accompanied by a chorus of other inventive favorites.
How to support: Follow them on Instagram for pop-up location and ordering updates.
Run by a local Vietnamese couple and their son, Le’s Baguette is a real mom-and-pop operation. They offer some of the best bowls of piping hot pho and Mi Hoanh Thanh in the city, along with great Vietnamese fixtures like Banh Mi sandwiches.
How to support: Stop by for counter service.
Pho Tau Bay
Speaking of pho, this is chef Emeril Lagasse’s favorite pho purveyor in all of New Orleans, and the late Antony Bourdain was also a fan. Find out why by visiting this multi-generation family-owned eatery touting recipes brought over from Vietnam, including an unparalleled version of Vietnamese flan.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Tiffany Studio
This ambitious, multi-talented Vietnamese-American New Orleanian is highly skilled in the art of fine line tattooing. Working out of her Harahan studio, Tiffany offers both ready-to-go designs and custom creations tailored toward each client’s specific needs. Get inked here knowing you made a difference in one artist’s life, helping her build out her portfolio as you get a gorgeous memory etched onto your body.
How to support: Book appointments online.
Wishingtown Bakery
Have your proverbial cake and eat it, too, at this magical dim sum and dessert emporium stocked with endless ways to delight your taste buds. You’ll be taken care of here when it comes to sweet and savory options, from traditional Chinese snacks to nouveau creations like inventive cake pops, fruit tarts, and custom decorative cakes.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Manchu Food Store
Featured on an episode of PBS’ No Passport Required with famed chef Marcus Samuelsson, Manchu is truly the type of hole-in-the-wall, diamond-in-the-rough outpost hidden gem dreams are made of. They offer shrimp, fish, chicken, and pork plates, plus all kinds of award-winning chicken wings and fried seafood platters fit to feed a small army (or a sizable backyard cookout).
How to support: Stop by for counter service.
Dian Xin
Dian Xin is a quaint eatery nestled in a picturesque corner of the French Quarter just a few steps from the French Market. It’s all about Chinese comfort food here, complete with game-changing noodle bowls, rice dishes, belly-warming soups, and luscious dumplings.
How to support: Stop by for counter service.
Bywater Brew Pub
This Bywater newcomer comes from chef Ann Luu, known for raining Vietnamese-fusion favorites down on the hip and eclectic neighborhood. Vegetarian curry and Pho-ritos—you read that right, a burrito stuffed with traditional pho fixings—tops the menu, alongside hearty Mien Bo soup teeming with glass noodles, brisket, bamboo shoots, scallions, wood ear mushrooms, and a soft boiled egg. Ube Creme Brulee Flambe and irresistable Beer Beignet Bites round out the food offerings while house-brewed beer in a multitude of flavors (most available as growlers to-go) keeps the good vibes pumping.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
Dong Phuong Restaurant and Bakery
Dong Phuong is ground zero for James Beard Award-winning King Cakes. Need we say more? This unassuming storefront complex takes the cake—pun intended—when it comes to Vietnamese-inflected sweet and savory dishes, enjoyed either in its sit-down eatery or via the hadny takeaway window. Build your own custom Banh-mi, order up some Pate Chaud, and then dive head-first into the stellar dessert lineup.
How to support: Stop by for counter service.