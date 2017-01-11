You'll Want to Turn Up and Get Down to These New Orleans Dance Classes

New Orleans is famous for its music, so much so that the city’s name is almost synonymous with the word jazz. Other music, like Zydeco, thrives in Creole country of Southern Louisiana, while Bounce sprang up in the late 1980s. The styles of music are distinctly different, but one commonality binds them all -- when listening to them, the body takes over, and soon enough, feet are moving, and torsos are rotating.

“You can tell who is from Louisiana, because if we hear the drop of a beat, and it sounds like it comes from us, we’re all going to respond with some kind of swing from our body,” said Marissa “Moe Joe” Joseph, local dancer, teacher, and culture entrepreneur.