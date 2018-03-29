Everything You Need to Know About New Orleans' Big Easter Parades

You’ll find all the expected trappings in New Orleans on Easter Sunday: egg hunts, boozy brunches and standing-room-only church services. However, as is so frequently the case, the Big Easy throws in a little lagniappe, too: parades. Because there’s no holiday that’s not an excuse to dress up, dance, and drink in the streets when you live in New Orleans. Here’s what to know, where to go, and how to dress for New Orleans' finest Easter parades.
What's the deal with Easter parade culture here?
While multiple parades thread through the Vieux Carre on Easter Sunday, the dress code and overall vibe is light years away from what you’ll find during Carnival parades. However, Easter parades occupy a similar place in this predominantly Catholic city’s imagination, as together with Mardi Gras, they bookend Lent. Lots of New Orleanians observe this 40-day period of abnegation by making a Lenten sacrifice -- it may be chocolate, it may be booze, it may be Tinder hookups. Anyway, after 40 days of piety, locals are ready to let loose a little. Keywords being a little. Strive for pastels and vague elegance in your decorum and attire (think Champagne flutes, not Solo cups), and you’ll be all set.
What are the biggest parade routes in New Orleans?
Four parades roll on Easter Sunday, becoming slightly kitschier and more over-the-top as the day progresses. Not all of them are created equal, of course...
The Historic French Quarter Easter Parade kicks off the day at 9:45am outside Antoine’s Restaurant (713 St. Louis Street), which also happens to be an excellent Easter brunch destination. It’s easily the most sedate of the parades, featuring convertibles, walking groups, and mule-drawn carriages. The parade describes a circuitous route through the Quarter before culminating at Jackson Square, where participants pause their parade to attend the 11am mass at St. Louis Cathedral. Dressed in their Sunday best, they conclude with a good, old-fashioned promenade in Jackson Square before parading back to Antoine’s.
The 35th Annual Chris Owens Easter Parade follows at 1pm, kicking off at the intersection of St. Louis and Royal Streets. Chris Owens, the Grand Duchess of the parade, the flashiest octogenarian showgirl this side of the Mississippi, and a Bourbon Street mainstay since 1956, leads in a signature float, followed by marching bands, walking groups, and more floats. The parade progresses down Royal to Canal Street, heads north on Canal and loops back into the Quarter going down Bourbon Street, turns south on St. Phillip Street, west on Decatur Street, and north on St. Louis Street, ending at the Omni Royal Orleans hotel and leaving a fabulous trail of Champagne bubbles, beads, and trinkets in its wake.
The 19th Annual Gay Easter Parade rolls at 4:30pm, starting and ending at GrandPre’s (834 Rampart Street) and passing many of the Quarter’s gay bars on the way. The parade rolls down Rampart Street to St. Ann, heads east on Bourbon Street, south on Esplanade for a block before veering west on Royal Street, then turns north on St. Louis Street and takes that avenue back to Rampart. The procession of carriages, floats, rickshaws, marching bands, and walking groups celebrates Easter as well as LGBTQ culture -- but be warned, this is no Southern Decadence. Nudity and sexually themed throws are strictly prohibited at this classy, kid-friendly event. Last year, organizers raised more than $22,000 for Food for Friends.
Krewe du Fool’s April Fool’s Day parade falls on Easter this year and brings a “Fool’s Gold” theme. Attendees can expect gold Easter eggs, the Streetcar Strutters marching group and Dancing Man 504 from the meandering walking parade, which kicks off outside Mimi’s in the Marigny (2601 Royal Street) at 5pm and concludes at Washington Square Park.
What should I wear to an Easter parade?
Take your Sunday best and do like chef Emeril Lagasse: kick it up a notch. Massive bonnets, pastel headgear, false eyelashes, and wigs are the accessories du jour. Gents can’t go wrong with seersucker suits, boutonnieres, and straw hats. Femme people look elegant in pastel and floral dresses, hats and lace gloves. Trashy Diva and Century Girl Vintage are excellent sources for vintage and vintage-inspired dresses and accessories, and Fifi Mahony's is a one-stop shop for elaborate custom wigs, Easter bonnets, fascinators, accessories, and more.
What does the weather look like on Easter?
April weather is typically mild: highs hover in the upper 70s, and there’s a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation any given day. Forecasters predict partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees on Easter Sunday -- perfect promenading weather. Of course, it never hurts to carry a pretty parasol.
Where should I eat before or after the parade?
The parades are best enjoyed on a full tummy, with a bloody Mary in hand (remember, drinking on the street is legal everywhere in New Orleans). A number of French Quarter and Marigny restaurants close to the parades roll out Easter brunch specials, including Broussard’s, The Roosevelt, Bourbon Orleans, Who Dat Coffee Cafe and Omni Royal Orleans. Be sure and reserve a spot, because some of the best Easter brunches fill up early (Country Club, I’m looking at you).
