Where to Buy, Rent, and Live in New Orleans Right Now

OK, so let’s say you want to move to the Big Easy. This is no shocker -- people have been moving here for almost 300 years for work, pleasure, music, food, natural beauty, or most likely a combination thereof, even despite its many flaws. As Lafcadio Hearn famously wrote, “It is better to live here in sackcloth and ashes than to own the entire state of Ohio.”

But one does not simply walk into New Orleans and say, “Hey, gimme a place to live!” When it comes to finding a living situation, the best ‘hood for some people is sometimes the worst for others, depending on what you’re looking to get out of the 504. Fact is, if you want to move to NOLA, you should also do a little investigating so you don’t wind up being one of an ever-growing population of transplants who moves Downtown, never leaves their neighborhood, and then prides themselves on dumping on every other part of the city -- which drives natives absolutely quackers. There’s so much to love in so many places here that it’s worth taking a good hard look around before you take the Big Easy plunge -- whether you’re just renting or going in hard for home-ownership. So we put in some legwork for you. Because we’re friendly like that.