How Big Easy Cyclists Have Created Their Own Cruising Culture

“Bikers don't use proper equipment, they're not putting lights on their bikes, they're not wearing helmets and a lot don't know proper lane usage, hand signals, and general safety. I bike around the city myself and it blows me away the number of people I notice now more than ever that don't have the right equipment,” said local rider Chelsea Thomas.

Another complaint from many are gaps in the network of bike lanes, which can make it difficult to transition from one neighborhood to the next.

But it’s not all bumpy roads for riders in New Orleans. Conditions have been improving over the years and the city had a big win in 2015 when New Orleans opened the $9.1 million Lafitte Greenway, a 2.6-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting the French Quarter with City Park -- surpassing 100 total miles of bikeways this year. With the additional funding from the National Recreation and Park Association for 2017, the Greenway will see even more developments, greatly expanding the already vibrant public space for pedestrians and bikers alike.