The Essential Apps for Living in New Orleans

Weather

RainAware

$4.99

iPhone, Android, Amazon

What it does: Helps you not get stuck in a rainy parade without an umbrella

Again, not necessarily a specifically New Orleans app, but definitely one of the most useful for residents of the Big Easy. You never know when a sunny day will turn into a torrential downpour at the drop of a hat down here... but RainAware does, and will even give you rain info at your exact GPS coordinates for the next three hours, as well as forecasts, live satellite weather maps, and other neat stuff.

WDSU Hurricane Central

Free

iPhone, Android

What it does: Stay prepared during storm season

Tropical storms and hurricanes are no joke in these parts, as everyone should know by now. This app not only gives you all of the real-time information on storm warnings, alerts, and notifications, but it also has checklists for evacuation preparedness, live updates from social media, and even photos and video, so you don’t have to go outside to see just how terrible things are getting.