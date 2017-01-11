The Best Free Things to Do in New Orleans This Summer

Head to the concerts on Algiers Point

Ah, yes, the "Pernt" has some great free live music all summer long, from swamp pop to blues, funk, Cajun, and, uh… Bag of Donuts. They also have wine, but they’re going to charge you for that, of course.

Slurp down some free oysters

Yes, FREE oysters. Le Bon Temps Roule will give you gratis bivalves on Fridays beginning at 7pm until they simply run out of the suckers, which they’ve been doing for about 30 years running now. And they've got great live music, to boot! You cannot, and will not, go wrong with this deal.

Catch a free outdoor flick at the Burgundy Picture House

Are you a cinephile with a penchant for "cutting-edge, foreign, and art house films"? If so, head over to the Marigny where you can find them for free. Sure it’s hot out, and there are insects and stuff, but hey, cool movies plus the opportunity to purchase a beer for a buck (or just "freely" BYOB)? That’s worth the heat and the skeeters, friends.