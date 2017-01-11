Ranking New Orleans Saints Superfans

12. Sergeant Saint

Is that Stormin’ Norman? Nope... it’s Sergeant Saint, ready to drill your footballs into shape every Sunday in the stands at the Superdome. American football has always had a militaristic vibe, so it only seems appropriate that the Sergeant shows up in the stands with his Kevlar helmet, fleur-de-lis goggles, and festive flak jacket, ready to go to war with the Saints’ opponent of the week.

11. Who Dat Warlord

“Sir Saint” might be one of the more bizarre mascots in current professional sports (though not as nightmare-inducing as the NOLA Pelicans King Cake Baby), but he’d be better if he had some horns on his helmet and a bunch of spikes! Well, that’s exactly the costume philosophy of the Who Dat Warlord, who takes a very Jim Henson approach to his superfandom, right down to the foam biceps. He might be a cartoonish figure, but he’s our cartoonish figure, dammit!