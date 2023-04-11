Meet the Group Aiming to Make Mardi Gras More Sustainable

More than two dozen parades march through New Orleans in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday, drawing locals and tourists to see epic floats, dance along with talented marching bands, and leave decked out in more green, gold, and purple beads than you can imagine. After all, Mardi Gras is all about excess.

But after each parade rolls through town, the streets are left disheveled, with toilet paper hanging from trees, broken cups crushed on the sidewalk, and beads people were competing to grab just hours earlier strewn across the pavement without a second thought.

Mardi Gras is one of the most iconic celebrations in the world—but it’s also one of the most wasteful, producing around 2.5 million pounds of garbage in less than two weeks. The majority of the trash created during carnival season is single-use plastic in the form of colorful beads and other goodies given out by parade floats.

“Mardi Gras has turned into an environmental disaster,” says Brett Davis, director of the Grounds Krewe, an organization aiming to make the event more sustainable. “It’s embarrassing that we’re inviting people to our city to watch this.”

The tradition of tossing beads from parade floats dates back more than 150 years, when the Twelfth Night Revelers (the event’s second-oldest krewe or organization) began throwing customized knicknacks to the crowds gathered along the parade route.

But the waste accumulated during Mardi Gras is nothing new to Davis, a life-long New Orleans resident. After seeing the issue literally pile up over the years with no solution in sight, he assembled a group to step in and work toward a solution.